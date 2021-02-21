Soccer
Saints end six-match losing run
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away to struggling Southampton in the Premier League yesterday after the hosts midfielder Takumi Minamino scored with their only attack of the first half and Mason Mount levelled with a penalty after the break.
Chelsea are in fourth place, now a point ahead of West Ham United, who play today...
