Ghanaian Anas takes Black Leopards through

Mohammed Anas scored his third goal in just two matches, his 52nd-minute strike at Thohoyandou Stadium against in-form AmaZulu yesterday taking Black Leopards into the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.



The Ghanaian striker scored two goals on Tuesday when his side beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 in Durban to end a five- match losing streak in the DStv Premiership...