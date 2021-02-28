Ghanaian Anas takes Black Leopards through
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Mohammed Anas scored his third goal in just two matches, his 52nd-minute strike at Thohoyandou Stadium against in-form AmaZulu yesterday taking Black Leopards into the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.
The Ghanaian striker scored two goals on Tuesday when his side beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-1 in Durban to end a five- match losing streak in the DStv Premiership...
