Manchester City keep on rolling as they beat West Ham
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over West Ham United yesterday - their 20th straight win in all competitions.
City took the lead in the 30th minute with central defender Ruben Dias heading in a Kevin De Bruyne cross, but the Hammers drew level through Michail Antonio two minutes before the interval...
