Pandemic creates match quandary for hockey
28 February 2021 - 00:00
SA's women hockey players will likely head into the Tokyo Olympics without having played an international in 18 months, but skipper Erin Christie says they're sticking to their target.
The lack of match practice is just one more disadvantage for an amateur outfit that will challenge mostly professional teams in Japan, though they're used to trying to turn straw into gold...
