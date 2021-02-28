Sport

Pandemic creates match quandary for hockey

David Isaacson Sports reporter
28 February 2021 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

SA's women hockey players will likely head into the Tokyo Olympics without having played an international in 18 months, but skipper Erin Christie says they're sticking to their target.

The lack of match practice is just one more disadvantage for an amateur outfit that will challenge mostly professional teams in Japan, though they're used to trying to turn straw into gold...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ebrahim Rasool refuses to whitewash Western Province problems Sport
  2. Kaizer Chiefs denied visas as Morocco opens a Pandora’s box Sport
  3. Wayde van Niekerk's grail bid leads him to Noah Sport
  4. It's been a dream start for Thulani Hlatshwayo at Bucs Sport
  5. Probe follows claim against SA netball head Cecilia Molokwane Sport

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...