Senghor emerges as strong challenger to SA's Motsepe
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The last man to put his name in the ring to enter what is now a hotly contested Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential election, Augustin Senghor of Senegal, is viewed as a serious challenger to SA's Patrice Motsepe, 58, whose backers have claimed they have "35 to 40" guaranteed votes of the 54 voting members for their man.
Senghor, a 55-year-old lawyer and Senegalese FA president since 2009, was involved in a big drive this week to have his bid combined with that of Jacques Anouma, 69, of Ivory Coast to form a joint candidature, whose leader has yet to be declared...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.