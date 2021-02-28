Senghor emerges as strong challenger to SA's Motsepe

The last man to put his name in the ring to enter what is now a hotly contested Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential election, Augustin Senghor of Senegal, is viewed as a serious challenger to SA's Patrice Motsepe, 58, whose backers have claimed they have "35 to 40" guaranteed votes of the 54 voting members for their man.



Senghor, a 55-year-old lawyer and Senegalese FA president since 2009, was involved in a big drive this week to have his bid combined with that of Jacques Anouma, 69, of Ivory Coast to form a joint candidature, whose leader has yet to be declared...