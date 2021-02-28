Sport

The chance to start a new chapter for Western Province

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
28 February 2021 - 00:00

Moving to Cape Town Stadium will give Western Province and the Stormers the opportunity to start a new chapter and break with the franchise's troubled recent past.

Former Western Province stalwarts Corne Krige and Robbi Kempson agree the change of setting to the Atlantic seaboard from the team's long established Newlands base may usher in better times for the franchise...

