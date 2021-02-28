The chance to start a new chapter for Western Province
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Moving to Cape Town Stadium will give Western Province and the Stormers the opportunity to start a new chapter and break with the franchise's troubled recent past.
Former Western Province stalwarts Corne Krige and Robbi Kempson agree the change of setting to the Atlantic seaboard from the team's long established Newlands base may usher in better times for the franchise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.