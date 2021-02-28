Woman champ wants bouts as long as men's
28 February 2021 - 00:00
World light-middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields has called for women's world title bouts to be the same length as men's fights, arguing that regulations strengthen the argument that women should be paid less.
Women's world title fights are conducted over 10 rounds of two minutes while men fight for 12 rounds of three minutes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.