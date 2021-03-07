Soccer
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has Stars in his eyes
Bafana coach upbeat on beating Ghana and qualifying for Afcon
07 March 2021 - 00:00
The last time Bafana Bafana beat Ghana in a competitive match was on February 6 2000 in an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal in the heat of Kumasi, Ghana, when a 42nd-minute Siyabonga Nomvethe strike gave Trott Moloto's team a 1-0 victory.
Eric Tinkler, a seasoned coach now in SA, got a red card early in the second half of that encounter for a second bookable offence against Kwame Ayew, the young brother of the great Abedi Pele, whose sons Jordan and Andre are part of the Ghanaian stars that have been tormenting SA in recent years...
