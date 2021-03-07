Soccer

Caf presidency race: Phakama Patrice Motsepe

Business tycoon and Mamelodi Sundowns owner appears set to become the new president of Caf

Old-fashioned campaigning, travelling to meet countless continental soccer chiefs since announcing his Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidential candidacy, resulted in the deal brokered that will see Patrice Motsepe ushered in unopposed at Friday's elective congress.



SA Football Association (Safa) president and Caf vice-president Danny Jordaan travelled with and campaigned for Motsepe in Cameroon and other West African countries, and Qatar and Egypt...