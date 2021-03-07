General
England left high and dry after just 3 days
07 March 2021 - 00:00
India thumped England by an innings and 25 runs inside three days in the fourth and final Test to complete a 3-1 series victory in Ahmedabad yesterday.
India's 13th consecutive Test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand...
