England left high and dry after just 3 days

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

India thumped England by an innings and 25 runs inside three days in the fourth and final Test to complete a 3-1 series victory in Ahmedabad yesterday.

India's 13th consecutive Test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand...

