Soccer
Granit Xhaka gaffe gifts Burnley a draw
07 March 2021 - 00:00
A dreadful defensive error from Arsenal's Granit Xhaka gifted Burnley an equaliser as the sides drew 1-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League yesterday.
The Gunners had taken a sixth minute lead when Willian ran at the Burnley defence and fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose low shot snuck in at the near post despite Burnley keeper Nick Pope getting a hand to the ball...
