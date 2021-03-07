Soccer

Granit Xhaka gaffe gifts Burnley a draw

A dreadful defensive error from Arsenal's Granit Xhaka gifted Burnley an equaliser as the sides drew 1-1 at Turf Moor in the Premier League yesterday.



The Gunners had taken a sixth minute lead when Willian ran at the Burnley defence and fed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose low shot snuck in at the near post despite Burnley keeper Nick Pope getting a hand to the ball...