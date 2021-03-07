Sport

Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs salvage some pride in Champions League

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By Marc Strydom

Not much has gone Kaizer Chiefs' way in 2021, so a win by a 2-0 margin even against outclassed opponents in the Caf Champions League against Petro de Luanda last night would have been gratefully accepted at Naturena.

Refereeing decisions cost Chiefs in a 0-0 opening draw at home to Horoya, then gamesmanship plagued them in a heavy defeat to Wydad Casablanca last weekend. At FNB Stadium Erick Mathoho's 30th-minute header and Happy Mashiane's 79th-minute strike gave Chiefs their first group stage win...

