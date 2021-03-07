Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs salvage some pride in Champions League
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Not much has gone Kaizer Chiefs' way in 2021, so a win by a 2-0 margin even against outclassed opponents in the Caf Champions League against Petro de Luanda last night would have been gratefully accepted at Naturena.
Refereeing decisions cost Chiefs in a 0-0 opening draw at home to Horoya, then gamesmanship plagued them in a heavy defeat to Wydad Casablanca last weekend. At FNB Stadium Erick Mathoho's 30th-minute header and Happy Mashiane's 79th-minute strike gave Chiefs their first group stage win...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.