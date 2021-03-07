Soccer
Mamelodi Sundowns lay down a marker for things to come
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns again showed why they are rated among the best teams in Africa.
In hostile territory against TP Mazembe, they used their experience to earn a hard- fought 2-1 win that sees them take control of Group B in the Champions League...
