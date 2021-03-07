Soccer
Man City coach Pep Guardiola hails his squad as best he's coached
07 March 2021 - 00:00
While Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brushed off suggestions his team's form had dipped after three goalless draws, his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, said his current squad is among the hungriest of his managerial career after 21 successive wins going into today's Premier League derby against the Red Devils.
Solskjaer backed his side to regain their spark at the Etihad today...
