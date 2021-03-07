Sport

General

Novak Djokovic confirms return to Tour

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence.

The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th grand slam...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. Unplugged by BBK | It cannot and will never be right that Caf starves fans Sport
  3. Tiger Woods 'doing well' in hospital Sport
  4. Stormers leave new home cold Sport
  5. Caster's race against time Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery