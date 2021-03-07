General
Novak Djokovic confirms return to Tour
07 March 2021 - 00:00
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence.
The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th grand slam...
