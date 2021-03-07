General

Ryno versus Rowan: For whom the Campbell tolls

Veteran Ryno Liebenberg hit the bag in bursts during training this week and in between he theorised about why he was going to beat SA super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell at Emperors Palace next Sunday.



Liebenberg pointed out that his chin, unlike his opponent's, had been tested several times, like in late 2019 when he was hit so hard he briefly slipped into an alternate universe and there in the ring he saw his wife walking their dog...