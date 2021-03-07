Sport

General

Ryno versus Rowan: For whom the Campbell tolls

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 March 2021 - 00:00

Veteran Ryno Liebenberg hit the bag in bursts during training this week and in between he theorised about why he was going to beat SA super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell at Emperors Palace next Sunday.

Liebenberg pointed out that his chin, unlike his opponent's, had been tested several times, like in late 2019 when he was hit so hard he briefly slipped into an alternate universe and there in the ring he saw his wife walking their dog...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. Unplugged by BBK | It cannot and will never be right that Caf starves fans Sport
  3. Tiger Woods 'doing well' in hospital Sport
  4. Stormers leave new home cold Sport
  5. Caster's race against time Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery