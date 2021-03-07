Sport

General

SA's Olympic rowers take the rough with the smooth

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 March 2021 - 00:00

Everything about the SA squad's Olympic preparations should spell out SHAMBLES in capital letters, yet the rowers are bubbling with confidence.

You name it, they've endured it - injuries because of increased time on rowing machines during lockdown (they're less forgiving on the body than boats); uncertainty about international races ahead of the Tokyo Games; and persistent water hyacinth at their Roodeplaat Dam training base...

