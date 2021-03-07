General

SA's Olympic rowers take the rough with the smooth

Everything about the SA squad's Olympic preparations should spell out SHAMBLES in capital letters, yet the rowers are bubbling with confidence.



You name it, they've endured it - injuries because of increased time on rowing machines during lockdown (they're less forgiving on the body than boats); uncertainty about international races ahead of the Tokyo Games; and persistent water hyacinth at their Roodeplaat Dam training base...