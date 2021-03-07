General
Well-grounded Wandile Gwavu purring in Lions' den
Young coach almost called stumps on career but now his cup runneth over
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Undaunted when he filled the boots of coaches with big reputations in 2018, Wandile Gwavu continues to reach for the stars.
"We want to be the best team in the world. Never mind SA. We want to be globally recognised," said the Lions coach after his team added the T20 Challenge to their ever bulging trophy cabinet...
