Home's where the heart is for local cricketers

An accent on "development and affirmative action" has helped create a surplus of players that justifies an eight-team top tier in the domestic game, argues Albertus Kennedy, interim chief executive of Western Cape Cricket.



Cricket SA (CSA) last week revised their provincial playing structure, moving away from the franchise system in which six teams competed in the top tier to one in which eight provincial affiliates will contest the top division...