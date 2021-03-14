General
Home's where the heart is for local cricketers
14 March 2021 - 00:00
An accent on "development and affirmative action" has helped create a surplus of players that justifies an eight-team top tier in the domestic game, argues Albertus Kennedy, interim chief executive of Western Cape Cricket.
Cricket SA (CSA) last week revised their provincial playing structure, moving away from the franchise system in which six teams competed in the top tier to one in which eight provincial affiliates will contest the top division...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.