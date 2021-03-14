Soccer
Jose Mourinho dismisses lowly Gunners as a derby threat
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho dismissed archrivals Arsenal as a threat ahead of today's Premier League north London derby, saying he only looked up the table and not at clubs below them.
Spurs are seventh in the standings with 45 points, seven points ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal, who they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture in December when Mourinho's side were top of the league...
