Soccer

Lyle Lakay blazing a trail at Mamelodi Sundowns

He missed out on Bafana selection but remains confident

Lyle Lakay began 2021 in the scariest way, but the way things are going on the field and in his personal life he'll soon forget those moments.



The Mamelodi Sundowns roving left-back from Silvertown in Athlone, Cape Town, had a huge scare when he and his pregnant wife Danielle found out they had contracted Covid-19 in January...