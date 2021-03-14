Soccer
New Caf boss Patrice Motsepe wants improved quality
14 March 2021 - 00:04
Patrice Motsepe, the new president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), says it has to put itself in the shop window of the world to reap great financial rewards.
Motsepe was installed as the eighth president of the football governing body during the 43rd Caf congress in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.