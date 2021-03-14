General

Sbonelo Khwela aiming to become first black Dusi champion

It is a love story and a long — cherished dream, and a river runs through it

Sbonelo Khwela lines up for the Dusi canoe marathon on Thursday once again looking to fulfil his ambition of winning the K1 race.



He took the K2 crown back in 2014 with paddling legend Andy Birkett, who boasts four singles crowns and 10 overall...