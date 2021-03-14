General
Sbonelo Khwela aiming to become first black Dusi champion
It is a love story and a long — cherished dream, and a river runs through it
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Sbonelo Khwela lines up for the Dusi canoe marathon on Thursday once again looking to fulfil his ambition of winning the K1 race.
He took the K2 crown back in 2014 with paddling legend Andy Birkett, who boasts four singles crowns and 10 overall...
