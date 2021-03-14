Sport

Soccer

Stellenbosch give Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money

14 March 2021 - 00:00

This was a performance full of drive and conviction by the rampaging Brazilians.

Stellenbosch deserve credit for making a fist of it but they were up against a machine that keeps on rolling and a dangerous attacker like Peter Shalulile...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A weekend of wall-to-wall sport Sport
  2. Caf presidency race: Phakama Patrice Motsepe Sport
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Big boys league is where South African soccer must play Sport
  4. Ryno versus Rowan: For whom the Campbell tolls Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs salvage some pride in Champions League Sport

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Five burning issues Patrice Motsepe must address soon as Caf president Soccer
  2. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Who’s having the last laugh now that the sun’s up for Motsepe? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Sundowns send Polokwane City crashing out of Nedbank Cup in pulsating four-goal ... Soccer
  4. Mokwena on Sundowns vs Polokwane: ‘Complacency is not within our budget’ Soccer