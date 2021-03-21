Sport

Bowling with the big guys made Shabnim Ismail one of world's best

Shabnim Ismail learnt to play cricket on the school fields with ‘Big Vern’and now she has two major prizes in the game

21 March 2021 - 00:00

For Proteas women speedster Shabnim Ismail, the foundation was laid at the grounds of Cravenby High School in Cape Town in the presence of Proteas players Vernon Philander and Beuran Hendricks.

The right-arm quickie, who is SA's all-time women's leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20s, started her career on an open school field with former Proteas fast bowler Philander and Hendricks...

