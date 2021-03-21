General
Gauteng leaders gain and lose on the swings
21 March 2021 - 00:00
It is one of the ironies of golf that the top two players on the leaderboard of the Gauteng Championship, presented by Betway, are there because of two very different reasons.
For leader Neil Schietekat some necessary swing changes are starting to show the right results. And for second-placed Jbe' Kruger, undoing the swing changes he made is also starting to show the right results...
