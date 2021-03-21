General
'Let's do it for coach Hilton Moreeng'
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Proteas fast bowler Shabnim Ismail wants the team to win a major international tournament as a tribute to coach Hilton Moreeng, who has played a pivotal role in the development of women's cricket in SA.
Moreeng was reappointed last year as the head coach of the side for a further three years to continue working on the women's programme that he has been busy with since taking the job in 2012...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.