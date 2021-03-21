General

'Let's do it for coach Hilton Moreeng'

Proteas fast bowler Shabnim Ismail wants the team to win a major international tournament as a tribute to coach Hilton Moreeng, who has played a pivotal role in the development of women's cricket in SA.



Moreeng was reappointed last year as the head coach of the side for a further three years to continue working on the women's programme that he has been busy with since taking the job in 2012...