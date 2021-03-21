Rugby
Lions prevail over Sharks in try fest
Winning penalty kicked only after the hooter had gone
21 March 2021 - 00:00
The Lions did enough to squeeze a good outcome from this see-saw match against the Sharks that was decided only after the hooter.
The match that produced 12 tries appeared destined for a draw but Tiaan Swanepoel put away a late penalty to win it for the Lions in this Preparation Series match at Ellis Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.