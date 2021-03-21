General

Lloyd Harris serving up a big storm

Capetonian scalps Thiem, Nishikori and Shapovalov in Dubai

The barnstorming week Lloyd Harris has had has confirmed the status of the 24-year-old player as the future of SA tennis.



Harris has been like a hurricane at the Dubai Tennis Championships, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake as he stormed to the final where he met Russian Aslan Karatsev last night in the ATP 500 event...