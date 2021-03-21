Sport

Soccer

Molefi Ntseki forced to ring changes as Fifa make quarantine ruling

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
21 March 2021 - 00:00

Mothobi Mvala, Thabang Monare, Vincent Pule and Thabo Nodada could form a new-look Bafana Bafana midfield.

The four were named among the six players replacing those who pulled out of the two crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers Bafana will play against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday and in Khartoum against Sudan next Sunday...

