Soccer
Molefi Ntseki forced to ring changes as Fifa make quarantine ruling
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Mothobi Mvala, Thabang Monare, Vincent Pule and Thabo Nodada could form a new-look Bafana Bafana midfield.
The four were named among the six players replacing those who pulled out of the two crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers Bafana will play against Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday and in Khartoum against Sudan next Sunday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.