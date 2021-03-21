Sport

Soccer

The Saints go marching in to FA Cup semis

21 March 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Southampton's Nathan Redmond scored twice and fellow winger Moussa Djenepo bagged another in a 3-0 win over south-coast rivals Bournemouth yesterday to secure a place in the FA Cup semifinals for only the second time in 18 seasons.

Mali international Djenepo ran on to a through ball from Redmond to slot past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and give the Saints the lead in the 37th minute, before Ralph Hasenhuettl's side struck again seconds before the break at the Vitality Stadium...

