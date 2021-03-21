Soccer
Title-chasing Golden Arrows again drop points to Cape Town City
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows missed a chance to come within a point of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership table when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Town City at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban yesterday.
Arrows dominated but lacked a killer touch to take the spoils against a side that broke their 12-match unbeaten run in January. The draw is a setback for Mandla Ncikazi's side, which has performed above expectations this season, particularly in the eight matches since the 4-2 defeat by City...
