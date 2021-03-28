Athletics

A long jump from Vosloorus to Tokyo for Cheswill Johnson

Newcomer Cheswill Johnson and veteran Sunette Viljoen have a couple of things in common - they coach themselves and they both possess tremendous self-belief

Some have called him crazy for not having a coach, but perhaps long-jumper Cheswill Johnson possesses a level of genius that has allowed him to launch himself into the sport's stratosphere.



The University of Johannesburg logistics management student has kept improving despite training on his own for three years...