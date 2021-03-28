Athletics
Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Sprint ace Akani Simbine defied a "super annoying" headwind to deliver the 27th sub-tenner of his career at the Gauteng North championships in Pretoria yesterday.
He clocked 9.99sec over 100m despite a three-metres-per-second onslaught from the south to claim the provincial title and move into second spot on the world list for 2021. A wind-converting programme suggested his effort was actually worth 9.87, even lower than his 9.89 SA record...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.