Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine

Sprint ace Akani Simbine defied a "super annoying" headwind to deliver the 27th sub-tenner of his career at the Gauteng North championships in Pretoria yesterday.



He clocked 9.99sec over 100m despite a three-metres-per-second onslaught from the south to claim the provincial title and move into second spot on the world list for 2021. A wind-converting programme suggested his effort was actually worth 9.87, even lower than his 9.89 SA record...