MotoGP
Grid reshuffle blows open title race
28 March 2021 - 00:00
After the Covid-19 pandemic truncated the 2020 season and forced organisers to hold all 14 races in Europe, MotoGP hopes to fire on all cylinders in 2021 with 19 races around the world, starting with the double header in Qatar this weekend.
Every rider will fancy their chances after six-times world champion Marc Marquez confirmed he would not be racing in Qatar as he recovers from three surgeries, with Stefan Bradl taking his place for the two races...
