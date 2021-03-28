Formula One

High-octane Sundays are back on the agenda

Expectations soar for Verstappen and his Red Bull team

Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team immediately lived up to expectations that have soared since testing by setting the pace in practice for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix today.



The Dutch youngster also topped the time sheets two weeks ago at the same Sakhir circuit with a Honda-powered car that looked stable and quick...