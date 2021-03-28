Netball

Netball needs to fast-track experience for future SA stars

The first step in Netball SA's plan to make the Spar Proteas a force in world netball has been such a success that it's now exposed the next step. The next rung of players below this needs international experience. And Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst believes they need it fast.



The rise of the Proteas over the past few years and their growing stature against the powerhouses of world netball has seen more and more SA players ply their trade in the top overseas leagues. This has made them an even greater asset for the Proteas - when they're available...