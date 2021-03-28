Soccer
Now or never for Bafana Bafana as they face Sudan
SA football team looked certain to qualify for Afcon, but now they face a storm in they fail
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Molefi Ntseki has promised to face the storm of his judgment day today in Bafana Bafana's decisive 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against Sudan at Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman head-on.
He will need to. South Africans are strange. They regularly castigated Ntseki's predecessor, and former head coach he was assistant to, Stuart Baxter, calling him a "plumber" and demanding a South African as coach...
