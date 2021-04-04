Soccer

Danny Jordaan and Co must go!

Enough is enough! We are gatvol of the suits at Safa House

SA football has been moving, but the problem is the direction in which it's been galloping.



For well over two decades there has been no end in sight of a solution from the suits, or more appropriately clowns, running our football in the cushy, shiny and highly ventilated offices of the SA Football Association (Safa) in the south of Johannesburg...