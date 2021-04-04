Sport

Soccer

England strikers Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood in the spotlight

04 April 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Manchester United are hopeful fit-again forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood can feature in today's Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion but doubts remain over Frenchman Anthony Martial.

Rashford missed United's FA Cup loss to Leicester City with a foot injury and was ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland but the 23-year-old has returned to training...

