Soccer
Mere blunts Golden Arrows at the death
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Swallows FC skipper Vuyo Mere scored in the last 30 seconds of the referee's optional time to help his team draw 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium yesterday.
Arrows midfielder Seth Parusnath had given his side the lead with 20 minutes remaining. Arrows looked to have bagged their 10th win of the season before Mere pounced to help the Dube Birds earn a deserved point - their 12th draw this season...
