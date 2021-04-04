Soccer
Nine-man Kaizer Chiefs stay on track for quarterfinals
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs are warming to this Caf Champions League group-stage thing, nine-man Amakhosi fighting to a 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium last night that saw the Soweto giants remain in the fray for the quarterfinals.
Perhaps, though, Chiefs warmed a touch too late. Though it was a worthy victory for Gavin Hunt's men, Horoya's 1-0 win over Petro de Luanda in Angola, where Chiefs drew, still leaves Amakhosi needing a result in Guinea in the final fixture (a draw with goals, or a win by the head-to-head permutations). Chiefs and Horoya, who drew 0-0 in Johannesburg, are on eight points in Group C and Wydad on 10...
