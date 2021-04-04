Sport

General

Pink Day has provided many enthralling moments at the Bullring

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 April 2021 - 00:00

For sheer sensory extravagance there is little in the world of cricket that matches a Pink Day ODI at a packed Wanderers.

It will thus be particularly poignant today when SA and Pakistan line up for the 10th edition with no one from the paying ranks there to bear witness to the potential spectacle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A long jump from Vosloorus to Tokyo for Cheswill Johnson Sport
  2. Another sub-tenner from SA sprint king Akani Simbine Sport
  3. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport
  4. Unplugged by BBK | Egotistical cricket bosses in never-ending soap opera Sport
  5. 'I loved to bully bullies': Lionel Hunter's journey from bouncer to boxing coach Sport

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...