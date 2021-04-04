General

Relief over TV rights as new law is promulgated

Icasa moves to protect exclusive broadcasting rights

Pay channel SuperSport and sports federations can breathe a sigh of relief after the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) this week gazetted amended regulations protecting exclusive rights.



An initial draft of the regulations had sparked fears that the financial ecosystem where bodies like SA Rugby, Cricket SA and the Premier Soccer League (PSL), which make the bulk of their income through the sale of TV rights, would collapse...