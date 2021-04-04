Soccer
What a day for Big Sam’s Baggies at Chelsea
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion secured a stunning 5-2 win over 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday to hand Thomas Tuchel his first loss as the London club's manager.
West Brom, second-bottom of the table, moved seven points from the safety zone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.