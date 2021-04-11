Sport

Dustin Johnson fails to make it into Masters pantheon

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday.

But he'll be at Augusta, Georgia today to hand over the green jacket to the new champion. Johnson had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans...

