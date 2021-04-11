Sport

Soccer

Forget the 6-1 thrashing, Solskjaer urges Manchester United

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his players to keep cool heads when they play Tottenham Hotspur today as they look to avenge a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Jose Mourinho's side in the reverse fixture.

France international Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute in the humiliating October defeat at Old Trafford after retaliating to an elbow from Erik Lamela with a push in the Argentine's face...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Relief over TV rights as new law is promulgated Sport
  2. Making waves: These 'swim-twins' have sporting DNA in their blood Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Danny Jordaan and Co must go! Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Safa knows that we know they are lying but they still ... Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99