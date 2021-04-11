Soccer
Forget the 6-1 thrashing, Solskjaer urges Manchester United
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his players to keep cool heads when they play Tottenham Hotspur today as they look to avenge a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Jose Mourinho's side in the reverse fixture.
France international Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute in the humiliating October defeat at Old Trafford after retaliating to an elbow from Erik Lamela with a push in the Argentine's face...
