Soccer

Manchester City slip up at home against 10-man Leeds

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City slumped to a shock home defeat against 10-man Leeds United yesterday, with two-goal Stuart Dallas scoring the winner in stoppage time.



Pep Guardiola fielded a much-changed City side who struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute when fullback Dallas drove the ball home off the post with the visitors' first shot...