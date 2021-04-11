General
Moruti Mthalane heads to Tunisia to avoid quarantine ahead of his match
11 April 2021 - 00:00
Moruti Mthalane will head to Tunisia in the next few days to finish his training camp ahead of his IBF flyweight title defence in London on April 30.
That is the only way to legally avoid England's mandatory 10-day quarantine facing airline passengers from SA, said his trainer-manager Colin Nathan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.