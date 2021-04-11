Sport

General

Moruti Mthalane heads to Tunisia to avoid quarantine ahead of his match

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 April 2021 - 00:00

Moruti Mthalane will head to Tunisia in the next few days to finish his training camp ahead of his IBF flyweight title defence in London on April 30.

That is the only way to legally avoid England's mandatory 10-day quarantine facing airline passengers from SA, said his trainer-manager Colin Nathan...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Relief over TV rights as new law is promulgated Sport
  2. Making waves: These 'swim-twins' have sporting DNA in their blood Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Danny Jordaan and Co must go! Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Safa knows that we know they are lying but they still ... Sport
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99