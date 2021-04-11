General

SA vs Pakistan: Proteas pay for last-over boo-boos

Pakistan make easy work of scoring 11 runs in the 20th

SA dug deep into their playing reserves and for a considerable while they looked to have unearthed a performance from which they could draw confidence for the remainder of the T20 series.



In the end, however, their greenhorn side lost composure and dug holes for themselves with sloppy fielding and wayward bowling...